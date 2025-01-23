If Coffee Makes You Anxious, Let These Matcha Converts Convince You To Switch

KALA STUDIO via Getty Images

Coffee, that eternal source of hope, clarity and goodness, can be fickle. After years of slamming back bottomless cups, you might now be struggling with jangling nerves, constant anxiety or a roiling stomach.

If you need to ease up a bit, it might be time to switch to matcha. We talked to folks who’ve made the switch to get all the tips and tricks you need for a new beverage adventure.

What is matcha, and what does it taste like?

Look, it needs to be said upfront: Matcha is green. It is, in fact, very, very green. That’s because it’s a powder made of finely ground dried leaves from the Camellia sinensis plant, the source of all true tea. If you can get over the color, will you enjoy the taste? Registered dietitian Marissa Karp said, “Matcha is a bit more earthy, and can even have sweet undertones, whereas coffee can be a bit more bitter and nutty.” Registered dietitian nutritionist Sharon Palmer described it this way: “Matcha has a smooth ‘green’ flavor, which is very different from coffee’s roasted taste.”

While some may enjoy the break from the bitterness found in many a cup o’ joe, they may also notice a lingering sense of that “green” taste Palmer mentioned. Take it from one person who’s made the switch, experience designer Nicole Celichowski. She realistically put it this way: “In general, if you don’t like the taste of freshly mowed grass, you might not ever be a convert.”

This is your body on matcha

OK, so you know it looks green and tastes green, and you’re still ready to give it a try? Beautiful. Onward to what it will do (and won’t do) to your precious nervous system. It’s a common misconception that matcha doesn’t contain caffeine. Palmer offered this roundup of the numbers: “Coffee typically has 100 to 120 mg of caffeine in a cup, but matcha has much less, only 38 to 89 mg.” So while it offers a boost, it’s been described as a kinder, gentler shake, instead of the full-body assault that coffee can launch on your delicate self.

Even the caffeine that matcha does contain might affect you differently than coffee. Karp noted that “matcha’s caffeine is absorbed a bit more slowly, due to the amino acid L-theanine that’s naturally found in green tea leaves. By slowing down absorption, many find that matcha energizes them in a calmer way, compared to the jitters that can come from coffee.”

Those who switched describe what it’s like

For some people, a sudden health issue can cause them to reach for matcha over coffee. Mina Grace Ward, known as the Graves Disease Chef, said, “Coffee contributed to disease symptoms like anxiety, panic attacks, heart palpitations and high blood pressure.” Since her diagnosis, she drinks organic matcha tea most mornings. “While it does contain caffeine, matcha treats me differently, with a gentle pick-me-up that keeps me calm,” she said.

While Ward pretty much quit coffee cold turkey, she said it might be best for those without pressing health concerns to start slowly. “Taste a few different brands to see which ones your palate gravitates toward, because not all matcha is equal.”

Joshua Sprung, a clinical social worker and executive regional clinical director at Southeast Addiction Center, described it this way: “I decided to switch after noticing that coffee often left me feeling anxious, especially on high-stress days. What I love about matcha is that it provides a smoother, longer-lasting energy boost. Unlike coffee, which spikes energy quickly and then crashes, matcha gives me a calm focus throughout the day.”

Another fan of the feeling matcha gives is Anouska Shenn, founder of The Office Yoga Company, who said: “I fell in love with matcha last year, because it gives me an incredibly smooth boost of energy that lasts for hours, instead of the ‘jolt and crash’ I get from coffee.”

Food scientist Bryan Quoc Le understands the science behind both beverages, and he has chosen matcha. “The combination of caffeine and L-theanine helps to mellow out the peak and crash as caffeine is metabolized throughout the body. For me, matcha helped improve concentration and reduce insomnia.”

Food artist Emily Ludolf said that she’s switched almost entirely: “Matcha gives me a more balanced energy, and while I still drink coffee occasionally for that quick boost in the morning, I avoid it in the afternoon because it affects my sleep. Plus, matcha doesn’t leave me drained once the effects wear off, like coffee sometimes does. I can see why Buddhist monks use it to meditate, and I often drink it when practicing mindfulness.”

Some still have room for both

You might think the CEO of Klatch Coffee, a southern California coffee company, would turn up her nose at matcha, but that’s not the case for Heather Perry. “Our first love is coffee, but we have quite a few matcha drinkers in our organization, and we serve it hot and cold at our cafes,” she said. Perry also likes to switch up the drinks. “I choose matcha when the caffeine content in coffee may feel like too much, or I’ll have it in the afternoons, when I just need a slight caffeine pick-me-up. It’s always an easy and refreshing option to make.”

Registered dietitian nutritionist Kiran Campbell said that, after discovering the joys of matcha, she still switches back to coffee sometimes. “I generally choose matcha over coffee when I feel I’m lacking in sleep, since I find that matcha won’t disrupt my ability to fall and stay asleep,” she said. “Matcha is also less acidic than coffee, so if I’m having symptoms like reflux or digestive issues, but need a caffeine boost, I’ll choose matcha.”

Another person who still tries a bit of coffee now and then is registered dietitian nutritionist Catherine Gervacio, who saves coffee for times “when I need to feel alert for an upcoming hectic activity.” But after just turning 40 and experiencing sleep difficulties, she praised matcha, too. “I need a beverage that can help me stay alert without affecting the quality of my sleep.”

How to make matcha

We live in a press-and-go coffee world, but matcha takes a little time to master, those who’ve switched told us. Psychotherapist Sophia Spencer observed, “The shift to matcha was actually about finding a gentler source of caffeine; but it had another impact. Unlike the process of pressing the button on my Nespresso machine, whisking matcha requires presence, so I can’t rush it or multitask. This ritual, rooted in Japanese tea ceremony traditions, actually creates a moment of slow mindfulness. The combination of the mindful ritual and calmer social interactions has been most transformative for me.”

You’ll get the hang of how to prepare it, but those who’ve already done this had a few hacks to share: “The hardest part about switching was the learning curve of getting the matcha powder to dissolve in my drink,” Shenn said. “There’s an art to this, so start by putting your preferred amount of matcha in a dry cup with a splash of hot water. I recommend starting with a quarter teaspoon of matcha, and increasing to a half or full teaspoon if you want. If you’re measuring with a spoon rather than a scale, give the spoon a little tap or a shake to level it off, rather than tamping it down, to keep your amounts consistent.

“Give it a good stir until there are no lumps. Ideally you should use a fine whisk, but the back of a teaspoon works in a pinch. Then add hot milk or water and sweetener and give it a final stir. Vanilla powder is a nice addition if you have some on hand. It balances the slight bitterness, just like adding vanilla to a chocolate recipe.”

There can be all sorts of reasons to try matcha — and some unexpected benefits of making it your drink of choice. Whether you want less caffeine, are looking for fewer afternoon “crashes” or simply want to try a drink that looks and tastes different from anything else, there’s probably a style of matcha beverage that’s just right for you. Good luck, and stay calm out there.