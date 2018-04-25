Chefs Jamie Park and Tom Peters are calling on people to join them in a special running event in memory of former ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ contestant Matt Campbell, who died on Sunday (22 April), after collapsing during the London Marathon. Following the popularity of the #MilesForMatt and #FinishForMatt social media campaigns, where people have pledged to complete the final 3.7 miles of the marathon Matt was unable to, the pair have arranged an event where those wanting to participate can do so collectively. This Sunday (29 April) - a week on from Matt’s death - they will complete the course starting at Shadwell DRL station at 2pm, running along the pavement until they reach what was the official finishing line of the marathon.

BBC Matt Campbell died after collapsing during the London Marathon, aged just 29

The chefs are calling on anyone and everyone to join them, as well as donating to Matt’s JustGiving page which has already raised over £150,000 for the Brathay Trust - the charity he had been running for. Jamie, who is the Head Chef at Adam Handling’s The Frog E1, and Tom, who is the Senior Sous Chef at Roux at Parliament Square, first met Matt as contestants on ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ last year. Tom was also running the London Marathon with Matt over the weekend, when he collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark. He said: “I met Matt in the ‘MasterChef’ kitchen, and something that should have been so competitive and nerve-racking just became so fun and it was inspiring to work next to such an interesting chef. “He was infectious with his passion, not only for cooking but for healthy eating and also running. He helped me massively with my preparation for the London marathon. “The 3.7 miles we are running on Sunday is symbolic for Matt, as we’ll be finishing the rest of the marathon course for him. ″#MilesForMatt has become a nationwide event taking place over the next week, with everyone involved donating to the Brathay Trust.”

Twitter Tom with Matt before Sunday's London Marathon

Jamie added: “Matt was the sort of guy you like from the first day you meet him, and over the past 12 months I’ve known him he has inspired me inside and outside the kitchen. “As a cook he was incredibly clever, creative and conscious about what he was feeding people. He changed my perception about what it is to be a chef; he was a nutritionist, eco warrior and humanitarian, all at the same time as being ‘just a chef’. People who see the whole picture don’t come along very often and he helped me do the same. “As a person he was very humble, he had time for everyone and he was just the nicest guy. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and friends.” More details about the run are on the Facebook event, while you can donate to Matt’s JustGiving page here.