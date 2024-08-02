LOADING ERROR LOADING

Proud “girl dad” Matt Damon is celebrating the release of his latest film with his family by his side.

The Oscar winner and his wife, Luciana Barroso, turned up at the New York premiere of “The Instigators” with daughters Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13, in tow.

Advertisement

Also in attendance were Damon’s 25-year-old stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso, and his mother, Nancy Carlsson-Paige.

Alexia Barroso, Isabella Damon, Gia Damon, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso and Stella Damon attend the premiere of "The Instigators" in New York. John Nacion via Getty Images

“The Instigators,” in which Damon co-stars with Casey Affleck, is a family affair for Damon in more ways than one. Luciana Barroso is one of the producers of the film..

Damon credited his wife of 19 years with convincing him to sign on for the movie, which hits theatres Friday ahead of its AppleTV+ debut next week.

Advertisement

“Casey likes saying she is the smart one in the couple,” he told Entertainment Tonight, “and he’s not wrong.”

Damon’s mother, Nancy Carlsson-Paige (far left), was also in attendance. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Directed by Doug Liman, “The Instigators” follows Rory (played by Damon), a former Marine and strapped-for-cash dad, who teams up with an ex-con, Cobby (Affleck), to rob a corrupt Boston politician (Ron Perlman).

Early reviews of the film have been mixed. Rolling Stone called it “a total flashback to a bygone era of filmgoing,” while The Hollywood Reporter said it seemed “designed to make critics grasp for new ways to say ‘Meh.’”

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” this week, Damon shared his parenting advice with host Andy Cohen.

Advertisement

Damon and Barroso were married in 2005. Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

“I just try to listen and be helpful,” he explained. “Ultimately, it’s about building self-esteem. You know, 99 percent of the decisions they make, you’re not gonna be there.”

The actor said he’s been “cool with” meeting his daughters’ boyfriends, noting that he and his wife “adore” the “incredible” man Alexia is dating.

“To see that she’s making those kinds of choices, really, it’s as good as it gets,” he added.