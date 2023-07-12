Matt Damon's Daughters Look So Grown Up During Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad

It seems Matt Damon decided to celebrate Take Your Child to Work Day in July.

On Tuesday, the Good Will Hunting star posed on the red carpet alongside three of his four daughters at a Paris premiere of his new film “Oppenheimer.”

Damon beamed with pride as he wrapped his arms around daughters Stella, 12, who wore a black mini-dress, and Gia, 14, who opted for a long white dress. Alexia Barroso, 24, Damon’s stepdaughter, wore a simple black dress with bows on the straps.

Two unidentified guests, Stella Damon, Matt Damon, Gia Damon, Alexia Barroso and another guest at the "Oppenheimer" premiere. Pierre Suu via Getty Images

It’s unclear if Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, or his other daughter, Isabella, 17, were in attendance at the premiere; they were not photographed on the red carpet.

The family and guests appeared together on the red carpet for the new movie. Pierre Suu via Getty Images

Although it’s rare to see photos of Damon’s girls, they also accompanied their dad to the premiere of his film Air in March. During this premiere, Luciana Barroso and Isabella were photographed alongside Alexia, Stella and Matt Damon.

Luciana Barroso with Isabella, Stella, Gia and Matt Damon at the “Air” premiere in March. Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

In 2019, Damon proved his love for his girls was eternal when he got all four of their names tattooed on his right upper arm. Their names appear close to a preexisting “Lucy” tattoo, which he previously got in honor of Luciana.

“On a whim, my wife said, ‘We’re going to get tattoos today,’ so I got a tattoo of her name,” Damon told Access Hollywood of his body art. “And it always felt alone on my arm, and I’ve always wanted to put the kids on there.”

He added: “So now, I got the kids on there, and now I’ve got to figure out a way to pull it all together.”