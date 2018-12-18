‘Dancing On Ice’ professional Matt Evers has responded to former ‘Love Island’ star Megan Barton Hanson, after she criticised the show for being “unmanly”.
Matt had his say on Twitter after Megan made comments about boyfriend and former ‘Love Island’ co-star Wes Nelson’s upcoming appearance on the show during an interview.
She previously told The Sun (in an interview in which she also discussed “beauty double standards”): “I’m nervous to see him in sequins. I think I’m going to cringe so hard. That is so not manly.
“So we’ll see how it goes. First week, if he’s not absolutely repulsive and cringing me out, I might go back.”
In response, Matt tweeted: “Hmmmm Megan.... don’t think picking girls up for a living and wearing Lycra.... is unmanly or cringey.”
Sharing a photo of himself on the ice, Matt continued: “This show is my career and my passion. It’s unfair to criticise this show and the work we are all putting in. There’s nothing unmanly about [Dancing On Ice].”
Wes – who impressed ‘Love Island’ viewers with his moves in the villa during this year’s series – is one of 12 celebrities who will be hitting the ice rink in January, when the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ begins.
He’ll be joined by the likes of ‘Coronation Street’ star Jane Danson, former ‘Grease’ actress Didi Conn and reality queen Gemma Collins, who will be partnered with Matt.
‘Dancing On Ice’ returned to our screens after a four-year absence earlier this year, with Matt coming out as gay in the lead-up to the new series.
Matt said at the time that he was inspired to come out by the current political climate, saying: “Donald Trump has given a voice to the bullies. Trump himself is a bully and I’m very outspoken about that.
“I live my life by example, and I want to show young people that what you feel or how you were born isn’t something bad.”
‘Dancing On Ice’ will return on Sunday 6 January on ITV.