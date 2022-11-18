Matt Hancock Survives First I'm A Celebrity Public Vote

Matt Hancock in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

Matt Hancock’s stay in the jungle is to be extended after surviving the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! public vote.

Journalist Charlene White was voted off after receiving the fewest votes.

The 42-year-old Loose Women star told hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnely: “This is really, really weird.”

It means the former health secretary will continue his pursuit of “a bit of forgiveness”, which he said was his reason for appearing on the show.

Hancock broke coronavirus social distancing rules during the pandemic by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo, and has told campmates it was caused by the fact he “fell in love”.

The serving MP has faced criticism from opposition politicians and from within his own party for heading to Australia, with the Tory whip suspended.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said Hancock’s decision to enter the jungle was not “noble” because he was failing to prioritise his “constituents and our country”.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom says it has received almost 2,000 complaints about the ITV show – the majority objecting to the former health secretary’s participation.

It came after Boy George had told Hancock on that he has been “hating on” the former health secretary during their time in the jungle.

The 61-year-old Culture Club singer apologised to the MP for his behaviour to him and said he found it difficult to “separate” the politician from the person.

On Friday, Boy George told comedian Seann Walsh: “(I) can’t stand Matt. I have tried to like him and I’ve failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery.

“I find him just … I made a joke about chocolate. He just looked at me like … I wanted to say, ‘What are you looking at? Don’t you look at me like that’.”

Hancock then joined the conversation and Boy George told him: “I was making a joke about the chocolate. For god’s sake I was like … let’s have a bit of fun.

“I didn’t like the way you looked at me. I made a joke and you were like…”

Hancock said it was not his “intention” and he was sorry for making him feel “uncomfortable”.

Boy George then told the Bush Telegraph: “He’s probably going to be quite upset and I was kicking off a bit and I just thought, ‘you know what, just tell him to his face what you feel’.”

The singer then told Hancock: “I just feel everyone’s trying to be too nice. It’s getting on my tits. I don’t want arguments … I’m just like come on guys, have a laugh.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think your presence has made everyone very compliant.”

Hancock replied: “Compliant, it’s a funny word.”

Boy George said: “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

He added: “I’m trying to separate you as a human being and you as a politician, and I’m struggling with it. We don’t share the same politics.

“I am struggling a little bit with you. That’s not your problem, that’s my problem. I apologise because I was really slagging you off a minute ago.”