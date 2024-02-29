Matt Hancock Gets Rinsed By Jacob Rees-Mogg's Teenage Son

Matt Hanock and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Getty/AP

Matt Hancock has faced ridicule from the teenage son of fellow Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The former health secretary was giving a talk at Eton, the elite private school, when he took a jab at his Conservative colleague.

According to The Times Diary, Hancock joked about how Rees-Mogg was “not a good politician” – seemingly unaware Rees-Mogg’s son, Peter, was in the audience.

Pupils were later given the chance to ask questions, and the 16-year-old reportedly stood up and insisted his father was a great man in public and in private. He added: “Especially as he remained loyal to his wife.”

Hancock was married with three children when he embarked on an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo.

He was forced to quit as health secretary after video footage emerged of them kissing in his office in breach of the social distancing rules he had set during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite still being an MP, Hancock has since become a regular on reality TV, with a notable appearance on I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

Jacob Rees-Mogg, wife Helena and son Peter in 2019. Finnbarr Webster via Getty Images

Rees-Mogg senior told The Telegraph: “I think Peter was brave to stand up in front of hundreds of boys to take on a senior figure.

“It shows backbone and from my point of view admirable loyalty.”