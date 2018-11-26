Matthew Hedges: Pardon For British Academic Jailed For Spying In UAE

Matthew Hedges, the British academic jailed for life for spying in the UAE has been pardoned, officials confirmed on Monday morning.

The 31-year-old was jailed last week, though news of the Durham University researcher’s pardon came amid Emirati officials releasing a video of him apparently confessing he is a captain in MI6.

Responding to the news, his wife Daniela Tejada said: “The family and I welcome the news of the presidential pardon and cannot wait to have Matt back home.”

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s taken me by surprise and I’m just so happy and so relieved and really incredulous that it is all happening finally.

“It’s been an absolutely nightmarish seven months already and I can’t wait to have him back.”

Tejada rejected the UAE’s claim that her husband was an MI6 agent, telling Today: “In my heart I know that he isn’t.”

Asked about the fact that he was being pardoned rather than the spying charges being quashed, she said: “If that is what it takes for him to be back I just welcome the news.”