Matthew Morrison Speaks Out About His Firing From So You Think You Can Dance

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” Morrison said Thursday in a video posted on Instagram.

“So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

According to Morrison, that single message said: “Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.”