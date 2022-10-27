Matthew Perry in 2017 Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Matthew Perry has apologised for making a series of harsh digs at Keanu Reeves in his new book.

The Emmy nominee is currently gearing up for the release of his new memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, which goes on sale on 1 November.

In one passage of the book, Matthew laments that “original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger” have died, while “Keanu Reeves still walks among us”.

Later in the book, he discusses the death of comedian Chris Farley, writing: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Keanu Reeves Steve Jennings via Getty Images

While Matthew has taken some heat for these comments – with many stars rushing to Keanu’s defence – the sitcom star has now apologised, insisting he has no beef with the Matrix actor.

“I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise,” Matthew told Deadline. “I should have used my own name instead.”

Matthew’s upcoming book was first announced last year, with reports at the time claiming he’d signed a seven-figure deal to tell his life story.