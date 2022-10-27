Matthew Perry has apologised for making a series of harsh digs at Keanu Reeves in his new book.
The Emmy nominee is currently gearing up for the release of his new memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, which goes on sale on 1 November.
And while the Friends star has already hit the headlines with stories about his struggles with addiction, past relationships with fellow actors and his days working on the 90s sitcom, he’s also raised eyebrows thanks to a string of disparaging comments about Keanu.
In one passage of the book, Matthew laments that “original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger” have died, while “Keanu Reeves still walks among us”.
Later in the book, he discusses the death of comedian Chris Farley, writing: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”
While Matthew has taken some heat for these comments – with many stars rushing to Keanu’s defence – the sitcom star has now apologised, insisting he has no beef with the Matrix actor.
“I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise,” Matthew told Deadline. “I should have used my own name instead.”
Matthew’s upcoming book was first announced last year, with reports at the time claiming he’d signed a seven-figure deal to tell his life story.
The book will take readers “behind the scenes” of Friends and will also explore the substance abuse and alcohol issues that have dogged his career, according to publisher Flatiron Books.