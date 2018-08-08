Matthew Perry’s representative has confirmed the actor is currently recovering after undergoing gastrointestinal surgery.
News of Matthew’s operation broke late on Tuesday night, but it is not known when the ‘Friends’ star was admitted to hospital.
TMZ was the first publication to report on the actor’s health and his rep then issued a statement to People, which read: “Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.
“He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.”
A gastrointestinal perforation typically occurs in the stomach, small intestine or bowel.
Since ‘Friends’ came to an end back in 2004, Matthew has landed a number of other television roles and recently starred as JFK’s brother, Ted Kennedy, in a US mini-series.
He’s also popped up in ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘Web Therapy’, which was created by his former co-star Lisa Kudrow.
When it comes to his health, he’s been open about battling addiction, previously stating that he has suffered with alcohol and vicodin addiction, completing two rehab stays.