News of Matthew’s operation broke late on Tuesday night, but it is not known when the ‘Friends’ star was admitted to hospital.

Matthew Perry ’s representative has confirmed the actor is currently recovering after undergoing gastrointestinal surgery.

TMZ was the first publication to report on the actor’s health and his rep then issued a statement to People, which read: “Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

“He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.”

A gastrointestinal perforation typically occurs in the stomach, small intestine or bowel.