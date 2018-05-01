Matthew Wright has announced he is stepping down as the host of ‘The Wright Stuff’.
The TV presenter has hosted the daily topical Channel 5 show for 18 years, but says he now wants to pursue new opportunities.
He told The Sun: “After almost 18 glorious years on Channel 5 and with the show flying high in the ratings, I feel it’s time to depart and try my hand at something new.”
Channel 5 boss Ben Frow said Matthew would be “sorely missed”, adding: “We would like to thank Matthew for his passion, hard work and enthusiasm over the last 18 years and for making the show what it is today… we wish him all the very best for the future.”
Channel 5 has told HuffPost UK that they intend to continue ‘The Wright Stuff’ after Matthew’s departure, as part of their continued commitment to currents affairs. There is currently no news on who will be made lead presenter, or whether the show will receive a new name.
A former showbiz journalist for The Sun and The Mirror, Matthew began presenting ‘The Wright Stuff’ in 2000.
Over the years, it’s made headlines for a number of surprising live TV moments, including when George Michael phoned in to the show during a discussion about his relationship, David Van Day dumping his then-girlfriend live on television and, of course, numerous prank calls at Matthew’s expense.
‘The Wright Stuff’ also faced its fair share of controversy, such as in 2011, when Matthew invited viewers to take part in a debate about whether they would sleep with Amanda Knox, or a joke the host made about the murder of Scottish teenager Liam Aitchison that same year, which Ofcom said they’d received more complaints about that year than any other TV moment.