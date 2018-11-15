POLITICS

May Announces Draft Brexit Deal

Theresa May announced she has the backing of senior members of her cabinet for a draft Brexit deal. EU counterparts had mixed reactions, with Michel Barnier saying it was “decisive progress” while Donald Tusk said “Brexit is a lose-lose situation’.

