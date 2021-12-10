Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Shares She's Had A Stillbirth

Maya Vander Rich Fury via Getty Images

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander has shared the news she’s had a stillbirth.

The Oppenheim Group realtor, who appears on the Netflix reality show, said she lost her third child during a regular check-up on Thursday, which she described as “the hardest day of my life”.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post telling her followers she lost her child at 38 weeks, Maya said: “I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box.

Advertisement

“What was a regular weekly check-up turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me.”

She continued: “Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question.

Advertisement

“You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

Maya announced in October that she was expecting her third child.

She and her husband David welcomed their son Aiden in April 2019, before with daughter Elle Madison born last year.

Maya is one of several realtors on Selling Sunset, which debuted on Netflix in 2019 and sees agents at The Oppenheim Group selling luxury properties to affluent buyers across Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Help and support: