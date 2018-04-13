ME, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, is a complex neurological disease with a wide range of symptoms, some of which can be disabling to patients. It’s thought the condition affects 250,000 people in the UK. The illness, sometimes known as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), can affect absolutely anyone including children, however tends to be more common in women. According to the ME Association, roughly one quarter of people with the condition are severely affected, leaving them either housebound, bed-bound or confined to a wheelchair at some stage of the illness. [READ MORE: 10 important things people with ME want you to know]

Koldunov via Getty Images

Symptoms of ME The main symptom of ME is fatigue (extreme tiredness) which is persistent and often unexplained. An Action For ME spokesperson tells HuffPost UK: “This feels very different from ordinary tiredness.” They added: “Simple physical or mental activities, or combinations of activities, can leave people with ME feeling utterly debilitated.” People with ME can also experience an increase in other symptoms, such as: :: Muscle and/or joint pain :: Headaches :: Painful lymph nodes :: Sore throat :: Difficulty thinking and concentrating :: Impairment of short-term memory :: Feeling generally unwell or having ‘flu-like’ symptoms :: Dizziness :: Nausea (sickness) :: Heart palpitations :: Difficulty sleeping, so issues such as insomnia, hypersomnia, unrefreshing sleep, or a disturbed sleep–wake cycle :: Difficulty remembering words, planning or organising thoughts, and processing information