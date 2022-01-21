Tributes from across the entertainment world have been pouring in for legendary singer Meat Loaf, following his death at the age of 74.
The Bat Out Of Hell rocker has been remembered as a “phenomenal character” and “wonderfully talented” after his family announced news of his death in a statement on Facebook on Friday morning.
Cher was among the first stars to pay tribute on Twitter, where she remembered having “so much fun” with Meat Loaf – real name Marvin Lee Aday – on the 1981 song Dead Ringer For Love.
“Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it, or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?” she said.
Stephen Fry also recalled working with Meat Loaf on a sketch for Saturday Live, adding: “He had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful.”
A number of other names from the entertainment industry including Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley and presenter Piers Morgan also paid tribute:
Announcing news of his death, a post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...
“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.
“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”
The cause of his death has not been disclosed.