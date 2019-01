LIFESTYLE

Meet The Woman Who's Fostered Over 100 Dogs

Cara Sue Achterberg was never planning to be a doggie foster mum to 136 dogs. But after losing her beloved dog Lucy, Cara and her husband started fostering dogs in the hope of finding “their” dog. But after realising how many dogs need help while waiting to find “forever homes”, the couple decided to keep on fostering and helping the animals, who often come to them neglected or sick.