Meet The Woman Who's Founded Three Successful Businesses

Six years ago Jennie Riding handed in the keys to her Liverpool penthouse, sold her car and gave her notice at work - with no concrete plans for her next life stage. “On paper I’d been living the life, but I wasn’t fulfilled or appreciated,” she says. Fast forward to 2018 and today Jennie is a co-founder of a company with a £2.5 million turnover, she runs her own holiday business in the Lake District and is a proud (albeit tired) mother of three daughters, Ruby, five, Harrie, two and Annie, one. “Women can have it all, but you can’t do it all by yourself,” she says. “No woman is an island, you have to play to your strengths and surround yourself with people who will guide you and inspire you.” Back in 2012 Jennie had progressed through the ranks at a waste management company, finally becoming Operations Director. After a successful growth strategy, the business was sold to a large US company in 2010, but Jennie became increasingly uncomfortable with the new corporate regime and discrimination against women. She recalls: “In a final meeting with the managing director I said that I might set up my own business. He replied that he could imagine me ‘with a nice little shoe shop or florist somewhere’. If I’d ever needed any confirmation that my resignation wasn’t a mistake that was it. There’s nothing derogatory about owning either of these types of businesses but it was clear from his inference what he thought a women’s role was in the workplace and it certainly wasn’t at the top of a multi-million pound-turnover waste company. Whenever I need an extra bit of motivation or determination, I think back to that conversation and how frustrated I felt.” Jennie and her husband Neil went backpacking around the world for six months. On their return, they founded their own waste management company, Ancorra Environmental Services Ltd. Five years later, Ancorra employs 23 people and has a £2.5 million turnover. Jennie is the Marketing and Strategy Director.

Jennie Riding Jennie Riding and her husband Neil taking delivery of their log cabins

She credits The Women’s Organisation, in Merseyside for improving her self-belief, and in particular the founder and CEO Maggie O’Carroll. “She’s an amazing woman who’s taught me a lot about asserting myself, not in a brash way but showing me how if I don’t sell myself, I can’t expect others to believe in me,” says Jennie. “The waste industry is very male dominated and I’ve had people asking at meetings if I’m going to make the tea, my response is straightforward: ‘No, are you?’ “We do one-to-one mentoring and group work at The Women’s Organisation. I think a lot of women suffer from imposter syndrome. Maggie has shown me that I do deserve to be at, for example, a networking event and that everyone feels the same way secretly.” In addition to her three day at week role at Ancorra, Jennie runs a successful holiday letting company with her husband. Artlegarth Country Lodges are set in seven acres of beautiful woodland near the village of Ravenstonedale and in prime walking country for both the Lake District and the Yorkshire Dales. “When we were travelling, we critiqued everywhere we stayed and what we’d do differently, until it dawned on us how much we’d enjoy having holiday lets for real,” she says. “When we got back to the UK, we approached a man who had three lodges on land near my parents’ cottage in Cumbria and asked if he would be interested in selling. He wasn’t, so no exaggeration we must have looked at 100 different properties over the next 10 months. Just when we were giving up hope, he came back to us and said he’d had a change of circumstances and would we still be interested. We nearly snapped his hand off.” But it was a difficult beginning to their business. On top of their commitments to their existing company in Liverpool, their daughter Ruby was born eight weeks early and the three lodges were in a state of neglect. “We stayed in them one by one and when Ruby was asleep we’d get to work doing them up,” says Jennie. “Neil’s very handy and I’ve always loved doing interiors.”

The Lodges At Applegarth Herdwick Lodge