'Stop The Music': Megan Thee Stallion's VMAs Snake Stunt Goes Wrong In A Hurry

Megan Thee Stallion on the VMAs red carpet via Associated Press

Megan Thee Stallion was seriously not having it with the snake wrapped around her as she tried to pay homage to Britney Spears’ iconic 2001 VMAs performance on Wednesday night.

The chart-topping rapper, whose Cobra music video sees her crawling out a snake, tried to show love to the pop icon by donning a reptile around her arms as she hosted this year’s edition of the MTV ceremony.

Her skit was a nod to Britney’s performance of I’m A Slave 4 U, in which a performer handed off an albino Burmese python to her as she grooved around on stage.

Britney later recalled how “scared” she felt during the performance and Megan, over two decades later, didn’t appear to be pleased to hold a snake, either.

“OK. OK. Stop the music, stop the music. I’m just playin’, come get this snake,” the rapper shouted before a handler arrived to remove the snake wrapped around her arms.

“I don’t know this snake, this snake don’t know me. Oh my god. I tried to hold it down for Britney.”

Check out the hilarious moment below.

Megan Thee Stallion pays homage to Britney Spears' iconic #VMAs performance with a snake at the #VMAs2024 pic.twitter.com/oJzzf2TMDl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 12, 2024