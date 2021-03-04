NEWS & POLITICS

Meghan Markle: Palace Is 'Perpetuating Falsehoods About Us' In Latest Oprah Clip

Meghan Markle claims the palace is “perpetuating falsehoods” in the latest clip from Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming interview with Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex. The latest clip comes shortly after a report in The Times, saying that Meghan “humiliated” and “bullied” former staff. Following the article Buckingham Palace released an unprecedented statement saying that it was “very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”