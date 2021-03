NEWS & POLITICS

Meghan Markle’s Suicidal Ideation Disclosure At Odds With Royals Support For Mental Health Charities

When Meghan Markle was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey the Duchess of Sussex said there was a time she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”. Meghan also told Oprah: “I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. And I said that I’d never felt this way before. I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.” The claim seems at odds with the active role senior royals play in promoting mental health across their patronages.