Mel B Discusses PTSD Diagnosis, Reveals Intention To Enter 'Therapy Programme'

Mel B has revealed she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and her intention to check into a therapy programme next month.
In a statement issued to The Sun On Sunday, Mel revealed that she’s had a difficult time reliving her past for her upcoming autobiography, and wants to seek professional help, describing herself at being at a “crisis point”.
“The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” she said. “I’ve been working with a writer on my book, ‘Brutally Honest’, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life from the death of my dad to my relationship with men.
“I am being very honest in my book about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on. Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that.”
Explaining that she’s already being helped with her PTSD, she continued: “I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and on August 9, after trying many different therapies I started a course of therapy called EMDR (eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing) which in a nutshell works on the memory to deal with some of the very painful and traumatic situations I have been through.
“I am fully aware I am at a crisis point. No-one knows myself better than I do. But I am dealing with it. I love my three girls more than life itself.
“I have also made the decision to go into a proper therapy programme in the next few weeks, but it has to be in the UK because I am very, very British and I know that will work best for me.”
Mel concluded: “I am still struggling. But if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do. I am speaking about this because this is a huge issue for so many people.
“I’m not perfect, and I have never pretended to be. But I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids, for my family and for all the people who have supported me in my life.”
Mel B filed for divorce from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017, after 10 years of marriage, which was finalised earlier this month.
A judge in Los Angeles ruled that the former Spice Girl would have to pay her ex’s legal fees of $350,000 (£270,000), as well as £3800 a month to him in child support.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk