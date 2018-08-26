Mel B Discusses PTSD Diagnosis, Reveals Intention To Enter 'Therapy Programme'

Mel B has revealed she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and her intention to check into a therapy programme next month.

In a statement issued to The Sun On Sunday, Mel revealed that she’s had a difficult time reliving her past for her upcoming autobiography, and wants to seek professional help, describing herself at being at a “crisis point”.

“The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” she said. “I’ve been working with a writer on my book, ‘Brutally Honest’, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life from the death of my dad to my relationship with men.

“I am being very honest in my book about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on. Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that.”