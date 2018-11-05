Mel B only had a few hours left until today’s big Spice Girls announcement, but she couldn’t manage to keep shtum during an appearance on Monday’s ‘Loose Women’ when she well and truly let the cat out of the bag. Mel - AKA Scary Spice - confirmed the group (minus Victoria Beckham) would be heading out on a reunion tour next year, with tickets going on sale this Friday.

ITV Mel B was a guest on Monday's 'Loose Women'

Hilariously, Mel admitted she's had to keep the news secret for “five, six months” but fell at the final hurdle when she blurted out details of the reunion plans just hours ahead of the official 3pm announcement. Confirming it would just be her along with Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner hitting the road, Mel added that she was hopeful that Victoria Beckham would “join us at some point”. She said: “It’s just the four of us that are fully confirmed, but you know, Vic might join us at some point.” Asked if VB will attend one of the shows and then decide to join them, Mel said: “I hope so, I think it’d be a shame if she didn’t.” She added: “She’s got a full-on life with all of her work commitments and her fashion line and her kids, so, she’s just kind of not committing just yet.”

To be fair to Mel, the Spice Girls reunion has been one of the worst kept secrets in showbiz. Last week, Mel heavily hinted Posh would not be reuniting with her bandmates when she used her Halloween costume to take a swipe at her. She and a friend dressed as Victoria and husband David for a party hosted by Heidi Klum, with Mel carrying a battle-axe emblazoned with the message, “No I am not going on tour”. ‘David’ was also holding up a flag that read: “Please, please, please do it for the Spice Girls fans.”

Back in February, Victoria fuelled rumours that she’d be joining her bandmates in some capacity for their reunion plans, when she posed for a photo with the rest of the group and shared it on Instagram - the first time all five had been seen together since the ‘Viva Forever’ premiere in 2012. However, Victoria was quick to dismiss that the reunion would involve going on the road, telling Vogue simply: “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.” Looks like four fifths of them have had a change of heart at least.