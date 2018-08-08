Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have finalised their divorce, 16 months after the former Spice Girl first filed court papers.
The split was made official at Los Angeles Superior Court where a judge ruled that Mel has to pay her ex’s $350,000 (£270,000) legal fees.
Mel will also have to pay Stephen £3,800 a month in child support, for their six-year-old, Madison, while both of them were ordered to set aside funds from the sale of their $8 million LA home to pay a tax bill.
Judge Mark Juhas threw out the restraining orders Mel and Stephen had both obtained.
Instead, the exes agreed to stay 200 yards apart with exceptions to be made for events and occasions involving Madison, who they will share joint custody of.
Celebrating the divorce finalisation on Instagram, Mel posted a video of herself and best friend Gary Madatyan brandishing the papers.
Meanwhile, Stephen spoke to MailOnline, telling the website he was “ecstatic” with the judge’s decision.
“I got everything I wanted and we could have settled this months ago,” he said. “It’s such a relief that it’s finally over.
“She didn’t get anything out of this. We split everything 50/50. In fact, my alimony and my child support is more than I had asked for.”
As part of their agreements, Stephen withdrew his application for visitation rights to his Mel’s daughter Angel, whose biological father is Eddie Murphy.
The decision came after three days of negotiations.
Mel is currently preparing for the release of her tell-all book ‘Brutally Honest’, which is described as “an exposé of the struggles and acute pain that lay behind the glamour and success”.
“The book removes the mask of fame and reveals the true story behind the Spice Girls,” the blurb reads. “As well as the horror of her most recent marriage and her 10 year struggle to be free.”