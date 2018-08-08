The split was made official at Los Angeles Superior Court where a judge ruled that Mel has to pay her ex’s $350,000 (£270,000) legal fees.

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have finalised their divorce, 16 months after the former Spice Girl first filed court papers .

Mel will also have to pay Stephen £3,800 a month in child support, for their six-year-old, Madison, while both of them were ordered to set aside funds from the sale of their $8 million LA home to pay a tax bill.

Judge Mark Juhas threw out the restraining orders Mel and Stephen had both obtained.

Instead, the exes agreed to stay 200 yards apart with exceptions to be made for events and occasions involving Madison, who they will share joint custody of.

Celebrating the divorce finalisation on Instagram, Mel posted a video of herself and best friend Gary Madatyan brandishing the papers.