Melanie Clark Pullen Michael Walters - PA Images

Former EastEnders star Melanie Clark Pullen has died at the age of 46.

The actor played Pauline’s niece Mary Flaherty in the BBC soap from 1997 to 1999.

A notice about her death appeared in the Funeral Times, and revealed she died on 29 March in hospital.

EastEnders bosses later put out a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by Melanie’s death.

“Our love and thoughts are with Melanie’s friends and family,” a tweet on the show’s official account read.

We’re deeply saddened to hear that Melanie Clark Pullen has passed away. Our love and thoughts are with Melanie’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ThlR1VNb7S — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 12, 2022

Melanie had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, before being given the all clear a year later.

However, in June 2021, Melanie shared that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in a blog post on her website.

She wrote at the time: “To say this sucks is the understatement of the century. I was only given the all clear from cancer 18 months ago and it’s a cruel blow to think that I will now be starting into some kind of treatment again and that this time it will be long term and a permanent fixture of my life.

“It’s a lot to take in.”

Melanie (bottom, centre) with some of her former EastEnders co-stars Rosie Hallam - PA Images

Melanie debuted in EastEnders in September 1997 when the soap aired a special week of episodes shot in Ireland.

Her character later made the move to Albert Square where she remained until February 1999.

Away from the soap, Melanie guest had guest roles in Doctors, Casualty and Fear City, and appeared as Lisa Bacchus in Inspector George Gently between 2009 and 2014.

She also appeared in the 2019 film Ordinary Love, which starred Liam Neeson.