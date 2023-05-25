Men, You Should Be Sitting Down To Pee For Your Health

Predrag Popovski via Getty Images

Men, grab a seat, take a load off. No – we’re not talking about having a rest on the sofa, we’re talking about sitting down the next time you head to the loo for a wee.

Let us explain. YouGov conducted a 13-country study on men’s peeing preferences internationally and it turns out just 24% of British men regularly partake in a sit down wee.

‘So what?’, you might ask. Well, it turns out there’s actually a whole host of health benefits you could be missing out on if you choose to stand when you urinate.

According to the data gathered by YouGov, British men are among the least likely to sit for a wee internationally, with 33% saying they ‘never’ do so.

Dr Jesse N. Mills, Associate Clinical Professor at the UCLA Department of Urology previously told Thrillist that sitting down to pee could help men empty their bladders.

“Sitting down is a better option for men with prostate conditions or men who just can’t stand up for a long time,” he explained.

“A lot of guys sit to pee if they can’t fully evacuate their bladder. When you sit down, you can use your abdominal muscles more, and you get your last few squirts out and feel like you’ve emptied better.”

Scientific research backs up Mills too. In 2014, researchers from the department of urology at Leiden University Medical Center discovered that sitting down to pee allowed men to empty their bladders faster and more effectively.

Another pro of a sit down pee is that you don’t have to worry about getting urine on the floor.

Mills said: “When you’re sitting you’ve got better aim. If you’re sitting in the right place, then chances are you will get it in the right place.”