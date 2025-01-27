Learning Disability Charity Mencap Flooded With Donations Thanks To The Traitors' Alexander

This year's The Traitors finalists with host Claudia Winkleman Paul Chappells/BBC / Studio Lambert

The learning disability support charity Mencap has revealed that it’s been flooded with donations since the most recent season of The Traitors came to an end.

On Friday night, the finale of the Bafta-winning reality show aired on BBC One, with fan-favourites Alexander and Frankie falling at the final hurdle when they were eliminated by their fellow Faithfuls.

Following Alexander’s impromptu exit, it was revealed he was playing with the hopes of donating his prize money to Mencap, after the charity provided help and support to his family while his brother, who had a learning disability, was alive.

The Traitors fans have since been donating to the organisation in their droves.

On Monday afternoon, Mencap revealed that they’d received £30,000 in donations in the space of a few days.

In a post on its website, Mencap said this money “will go directly towards tackling the daily inequalities faced by people with a learning disability, helping them to lead happy, healthy lives”.

The charity’s chief executive Jon Sparkes said: “We are really grateful to Alexander for courageously sharing his personal story about his late brother who had a learning disability on The Traitors.

“Despite not winning on Friday night Alexander remained faithful to the end and captured the hearts of the nation – he is our champion!

“Telling his story has inspired a tremendous wave of generosity from the public. Their overwhelming support for Mencap has been incredible, with generous donations around £30,000. These donations are needed more now than ever as people with a learning disability continue to face extensive inequalities every day.”

Alexander had hoped to donate his winnings to Mencap Euan Cherry/BBC/Studio Lambert

He added: “We know that when the experiences of people with a learning disability, and their loved ones, are represented in the media, it helps to change attitudes and make our society more inclusive.

“We loved watching Alexander’s journey throughout the show and want to thank him for all that he’s done.”

Mencap also posted a video message from its engagement lead Ciara Lawrence on social media:

We’re overwhelmed by all the generous donations from Traitors fans after hearing @alexanderdragonetti’s story! 🎉



You’d wanted to know how much has been raised...



Over £30,000 has been donated since Friday by 2,000 people and the total is going up all the time! pic.twitter.com/RCdynbYlnv — Mencap (@mencap_charity) January 27, 2025

Before the final aired, Alexander gave an interview to the BBC about how The Traitors had helped him become more “vulnerable”, after his brother’s death led to him “shutting off” his emotions.

“I’ve always struggled to be somebody who shows their emotions, not least because when my brother died, it was so overwhelming, so deeply emotional, that I just struggled to go back there,” he shared. “I try to shut all that off, and I always think that if I make the best choices, I can avoid ever having to feel like that again.”

Alexander added: “I think the game has really taught me of the importance of being vulnerable.

“I think that’s something I learnt over the course of the game, that being messy and human and vulnerable is how you actually connect with people, and it’s something I’ll try to do more of.”