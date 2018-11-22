The state of mental health in the workplace has been thrown into the limelight this year, with the royal family spearheading conversations around how we deal with issues at work and launching tools to help people manage that.

Now, HSE – Britain’s independent regulator for work-related health – is joining the fight to make mental health in the workplace a priority and, for the first time ever, has released guidance on mental health first aid.

It’s vastly important. Half of people have experienced a mental health problem in their current job, research by mental health charity Mind shows. The survey of more than 44,000 employees also found only half of those who had experienced poor mental health had talked to their employer about it.

While it’s a legal requirement to have physical first aiders in every workplace and in many public places and events, the same can’t be said for mental health first aid. However things are slowly changing.

