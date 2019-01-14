LIFESTYLE

'Mermaiding Classes' Cause A Splash In Finland

Want to swim like a fantasy sea creature? At 'mermaiding' classes in Finland, adult women and men swim wearing a garment that combines a monofin flipper with fabric from the waist down to create a distinctive mermaid tail.

