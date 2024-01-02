Merriam-Webster Asks What Words Should Be Used More In 2024, And We're Speechless

Since 2024 is a new year, maybe people should use new words ― or at least different ones.
That was the thought behind a post Monday from Merriam-Webster on social media asking its followers what words they would like to use more often this year.
This comes a few weeks after the dictionary publisher declared “authentic” as its 2023 word of the year.
Merriam-Webster offered a suggestion and said it wanted to “really lean into ‘edifice’” in the coming year.
Many people offered suggestions, and many of the responses were unspeakably clever.
