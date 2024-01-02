Merriam-Webster Asks What Words Should Be Used More In 2024, And We're Speechless

Since 2024 is a new year, maybe people should use new words ― or at least different ones.

That was the thought behind a post Monday from Merriam-Webster on social media asking its followers what words they would like to use more often this year.

This comes a few weeks after the dictionary publisher declared “authentic” as its 2023 word of the year.

Merriam-Webster offered a suggestion and said it wanted to “really lean into ‘edifice’” in the coming year.

What is a word you would like to use more often in 2024?



We might try to really lean into ‘edifice.’ — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 1, 2024

Many people offered suggestions, and many of the responses were unspeakably clever.

Guilty. I'd like to hear "guilty" a lot this year. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 1, 2024

I don’t have an edifice complex, although I wouldn’t mind hearing “penitentiary”. Also “guilty” and “remand” would be right up there. — Karen Leavitt 🌻 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@kleavitt) January 1, 2024

Eclipse (in honor of the April 8 event)

Instead of something trumped something else

Say something eclipsed something else — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) January 1, 2024

Two words really: disposable income. https://t.co/lquYhLAh3O — Jaqi Nightshade “official” 🎄☃️🎁 (@melmus99) January 1, 2024

I’ve always loved ‘unfathomable’. I think I’ll start using it a lot more. https://t.co/cDfKwVPLbb — Astrojoc (@astrojoc) January 1, 2024

Forever and always: Each resolution in this regard is the same: Kerfuffle. — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) January 1, 2024

Naysayers — DuffJuice (@DuffJuice30) January 1, 2024

Perfunctory. It’s a real killjoy to work with people day in day out who treat their duties with very little purposeful interest. — ᴀᴍʙɪᴋᴀ ᴊᴏɪꜱ 🦉 (@ambikajois) January 1, 2024