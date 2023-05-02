These Celebs Brought Some Real Feline Energy To The Karl Lagerfeld-Themed Met Gala

Karl Lagerfeld signs a photo of his cat Choupette in 2015 picture alliance via Getty Images

This year’s Met Gala served as a celebration of the notorious-though-influential fashion giant Karl Lagerfeld, and while most of the celebrities in attendance took the opportunity to celebrate his designs on the red carpet, others looked to another aspect of his life for inspiration.

In his lifetime, Lagerfeld was known for many things besides his work in the fashion industry, including his signature ponytail, his numerous controversies and his devotion to his pet cat, Choupette.

And it’s the latter that several stars on the Met Ball guestlist thought of when putting their looks together.

Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Ball John Shearer via Getty Images

Doja Cat was one such celeb, arriving at the event in a classic skintight shimmering look from Oscar De La Renta, complete with an extended train, cat ear details and – oh yeah! – actual facial prosthetics to help bring the feline energy.

The Woman singer and rapper is no stranger to throwing herself into a look, and she more than lived up to her reputation at Monday night’s event.

Doja Cat more than rose to the occasion Mike Coppola via Getty Images

And let’s just take a minute to talk about this interview moment on the red carpet:

Doja Cat gives Emma Chamberlain the interview of a lifetime at the 2023 #MetGala. 🐱 pic.twitter.com/DRHsrrP9tK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, another Met Gala regular took a somewhat more on-the-nose approach.

Serving up cosplay moment on the red carpet, one celebrity was snapped arriving at the event in a full-body cat costume.

Well, it’s certainly one way to turn heads, isn’t it?

Wow ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Eventually, the mystery celeb revealed himself as Jared Leto, another star who has previously set a high bar when it comes to Met Gala looks.

He’d even included a nod to Choupette underneath the mask, though, matching his makeup to the famous feline’s signature eye colour.

The most A-list Masked Singer reveal yet Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Later on in the evening, the Oscar winner was pictured in a completely different ensemble, which still paid homage to Lagerfeld.

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman was seen posing for photographers in an all-black outfit, which included an elaborate mesh cape.

From Choupette to Darth Vader Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Vogue editor and Met Gala organiser Anna Wintour also apparently took a moment to honour Choupette, albeit in a much more understated way.

On the night, many pointed out that Anna’s coat seemed to include a cat motif in its pattern, after she was seen arriving at the gala with Oscar nominee Bill Nighy.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

And although she didn’t bring cat energy on the night, Kim Kardashian revealed she’d had a meeting with Choupette in the lead-up to the Met Ball to try and inspire her outfit.

“Had a date with [Choupette] in Paris,” she shared last week. “We then spent some time at [Karl Lagerfeld’s] office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

“It takes a little while to warm up to her, she wrote me a sweet note and left it in my room. We spent some time together before this trip,” Kim told reporters on the red carpet.