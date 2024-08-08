Met Police Issues Update On Taylor Swift's London Shows Following Austrian Terror Plot

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Following the announcement that three Taylor Swift shows on the Austrian leg of her Eras Tour were cancelled this week, the Met Police has issued an update on her upcoming Wembley shows which are planned to get underway next week.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.

Advertisement

“There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.

“As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review.”

Policing minister Diana Johnson was asked on LBC Radio about the arrests of suspected extremists in Vienna, and what this could mean for the final leg of Taylor’s UK tour.

The minister said: “Clearly, the police will be looking at all the intelligence and making decisions, they risk assess every event that happens in this country, and that’s something for the police.

“Can I also just say there is, of course, a commitment in our manifesto in the General Election to introduce Martyn’s law, which, again, is about making sure that those… venues which could be subject to terrorist attack have in place everything that they need in terms of keeping people safe, and that will be brought forward by the government shortly.”

Advertisement

Martyn’s Law is named after 2017 Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett and was designed to protect venues against terror attacks.

Taylor Swift’s Vienna shows were cancelled after a terrorist plot targeting the shows was discovered.

A statement from Barracuda music, the organisers behind the gigs, said: “Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone’s safety.”