Met Police Launch Domestic Abuse Awareness Campaign

The Metropolitan Police Services have launched two videos which will play in GP offices across London, in an effort to increase awareness around domestic abuse. The videos highlight physical abuse, but also draw attention to coercive control, a form of psychological abuse. The videos are a part of a 16-day campaign to bring awareness around domestic abuse against women. An estimated 1.2 million women in the UK experienced domestic abuse between 2017-and 2018.

