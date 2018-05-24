Investigators have confirmed a Russian missile was responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

The missile that brought down the plane was fired from a launcher that was part of Russia’s 53rd anti-aircraft brigade, and was tracked entering Ukrainian territory from Russia before the atrocity and returning afterwards, they said.

Wilbert Paulissen, head of the crime squad of the Netherlands’ national police, said: “All the vehicles in a convoy carrying the missile were part of the Russian armed forces.”

Russia has denied involvement in the incident.