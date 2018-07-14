Michael Bublé Makes Emotional Return To Stage In London Following Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé was back on stage in London on Friday night - the first time he’s performed a live show since his son was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. The Canadian singer topped the bill at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time in Hyde Park, and his four-year-old son Noah, who has beat the disease, was there to watch his dad perform.

The 42-year-old star told the sell-out crowd that he’d been worried about returning to the stage - after joking about the torrential downpour that had soaked the audience.

.@michaelbuble teared up as he talked about his return to the stage for the first time in two years ♥️♥️#bsthydepark pic.twitter.com/yhc6I1WTKo — Katie Baillie (@Katielbee) July 13, 2018

“This is exactly how it was in my mind. I shit you not,” he said. He added: “It’s been two years since I’ve been on stage, and like any human of course I worry that whatever I had at one point might have gone. “But after two songs, I’m even better than before.”

He also paid tribute to his fans for their love and support. He said: “There are no words for how much love, affection, gratitude, that I have in my heart on behalf of myself, my family, for your love, for your prayers, for your support. “I want to thank you not only for tonight, but for every night, for everything you’ve done for me. Each one of you has made such a difference in my life.”

And the crooner is evidently a bit of a reality TV fan, as not only did he name-check ‘Love Island’, but he had former ‘TOWIE’ star Megan McKenna supporting him. “This isn’t a concert, this is Love Island…. and just like Love Island, incredibly sophisticated people are going to come together to connect, to meet…. and maybe do it in a swimming pool,” he joked.

