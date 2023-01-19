Michael Flatley Shares Promising Health Update Following 'Aggressive' Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Flatley pictured in 2021 picture alliance via Getty Images

Michael Flatley has shared that he is “on the mend” after undergoing cancer surgery.

Last week, the Riverdance performer disclosed that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form of cancer” which had required an operation to treat.

“Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer,” a post on his official Instagram page read.

“He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you.”

On Wednesday evening, Michael shared a promising health update, revealing that he has now left hospital following his surgery.

He told his fans: “Thank you to everyone around the world for your love and prayers. I am overwhelmed by your kindness.

“I have been released from hospital and am on the mend.”

Michael is best known for his involvement in the Irish dancing production group Riverdance.

After the success of Riverdance at Eurovision, where they performed as an interval act in 1994, the group’s routines were extended into a full-length show, which opened at Dublin’s Point Theatre in 1995.

Michael, who was born into an Irish-American family in Chicago, followed this up with his own stage show, Lord Of The Dance.

He has also created, produced and directed other productions including Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger.

Last year the dancer also launched a Lord Of The Dance tour to raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.