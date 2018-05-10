Michael Gove Urged To Save Thousands Of Precious Wildlife Areas From Being Concreted Over

Michael Gove has been urged to stop wildlife areas losing vital protections which could see them concreted over under Government plans to shake up the planning system.

The Wildlife Trusts group – which represents 47 charities across the UK – is urging the Government to rethink plans to strip 42,000 Local Wildlife Sites of protections which help stop them from being destroyed.

Alarm bells were sounded when the Government removed the protection from its new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) – a document which authorities examine before giving permission for infrastructure and housing developments – ahead of a consultation period.

More than 20,500 people have backed a Wildlife Trusts campaign to get the protections restated, and on Wednesday evening – just hours before the consultation officially closes – Labour wrote to the Environment Secretary urging him to “step in” to save the areas.

A letter signed by Shadow Defra Secretary Sue Hayman and Shadow Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Andrew Gwynne reads: “The previous policy protection for Local Wildlife Sites was very important, as these sites hold much of the country’s remaining wildlife, and are fundamental to the delivery of a Nature Recovery Network.

“The proposed removal in the consultation document of this protection in our planning system undermines the Government’s commitment to leave the natural environment in a better state than they found it.”

It concludes: “We urge you in your role as Secretary of State for the Environment to step in and demand that your colleagues in the MHCLG reinstate Local Wildlife Sites in the NPPF.”