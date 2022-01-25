Michael Madsen Confirms His Son Hudson Has Died, Aged 26

Actor Michael Madsen has confirmed the news that his son Hudson Lee Madsen has died at the age of 26.
On Tuesday morning, a representative for the Reservoir Dogs star and his family told Metro: “We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson.
“His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.”
The department of the medical examiner in Honolulu, Hawaii told The Sun that Hudson had died on the island of Oahu in what they said was “a suspected suicide”. Authorities have not confirmed exactly when Hudson died.
According to his social media, Hudson had been living in Wahiawa, Hawaii with his wife Carlie prior to his death, and previously served in the US military, during which he spent time in Afghanistan.
The 26-year-old was one of three children Michael Madsen shares with his third wife DeAnna.
Michael also has two children from his previous marriage to fellow actor Jeannine Bisignano.
Hudson’s godfather was the film director Quentin Tarantino, who directed Michael Madsen in films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.