Michael Madsen Confirms His Son Hudson Has Died, Aged 26

Hudson Madsen (far-left) pictured with his father, Michael, and their family in 2011 David Becker via Getty Images

Actor Michael Madsen has confirmed the news that his son Hudson Lee Madsen has died at the age of 26.

On Tuesday morning, a representative for the Reservoir Dogs star and his family told Metro: “We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson.

“His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Michael and Hunter Madsen pictured at a film premiere in 2007 Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The department of the medical examiner in Honolulu, Hawaii told The Sun that Hudson had died on the island of Oahu in what they said was “a suspected suicide”. Authorities have not confirmed exactly when Hudson died.

According to his social media, Hudson had been living in Wahiawa, Hawaii with his wife Carlie prior to his death, and previously served in the US military, during which he spent time in Afghanistan.

The 26-year-old was one of three children Michael Madsen shares with his third wife DeAnna.

Michael with his four sons in 2013 Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images

Michael also has two children from his previous marriage to fellow actor Jeannine Bisignano.

Hudson’s godfather was the film director Quentin Tarantino, who directed Michael Madsen in films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

