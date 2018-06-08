Michael McIntyre Is Already Joking About Being Mugged In His Stand-Up Routine

After his week got off to a scary start, Michael McIntyre is already joking about being on the receiving end of a robbery, which saw two muggers on a moped stealing his watch outside one of his children’s school.

Earlier this week, the police were called when two men stole Michael’s watch and smashed in his car windows with a hammer, an incident he joked about on Thursday at his stand-up show in Dublin.

As reported by The Mirror, the comic told his Irish audience he was feeling “on edge”, admitting: “It has not been a great week.”