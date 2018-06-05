Michael McIntyre has insisted he’s doing “fine” after being the victim of a robbery on Monday.
Two men on a moped are reported to have stolen McIntyre’s watch while he was parked outside of his children’s school in North End Road, north-west London, at the beginning of this week.
As reported by BBC News, the two men also smashed the comedian’s car windows, escaping the scene before the police arrived.
Describing the incident, which took place in the early afternoon, a statement from the Metropolitan Police reads: “The victim was stationary in his car when two males on a moped smashed the car windows with a hammer before stealing property.”
No arrests were made, and no injuries were reported, while McIntyre’s publicist confirmed to the BBC that he was doing “fine”.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, dial 101, quoting CAD4018/04JUN.
McIntyre is best known for his work as a stand-up comedian, appearing on various panel shows over the course of his career, as well as fronting ‘Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow’, which put up-and-coming comedy talent in the spotlight.
A short-lived judge on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, McIntyre now fronts the BBC’s Saturday night entertainment show ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’.
His show is famed for segments like ‘Unexpected Star Of The Show’, in which members of the studio audience get an opportunity to show off hidden talent, and ‘Celebrity Send To All’, which sees a different celebrity guest hand over their phone to McIntyre, who then sends all of their contacts the same embarrassing message and awaits a reply.