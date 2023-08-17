'Legendary' Sir Michael Parkinson Hailed As Chat Show 'King' As Celebrity Tributes Pour In

Tributes from across the world of entertainment have been pouring in for Sir Michael Parkinson, following his death at the age of 88.
On Thursday morning, the TV talk show host’s family confirmed the broadcaster had died at his home the previous night after a “brief illness”.
Stars such as Elaine Paige, Suzy Eddie Izzard and Eamonn Holmes were among the first to pay tribute to the broadcast, who was hailed as a “legendary interviewer” and “the king” of the TV chat show.
Sir Michael was best known for his self-titled TV chat show, which welcomed a host of stars over its 36-year run, including John Lennon, Tina Turner, George Michael, Madonna, Shirley MacLaine and Tom Cruise, as well as memorable interviews with the likes of Rod Hull, Meg Ryan and Muhammad Ali.
Other credits included TV-am, Give Us a Clue, Going For a Song, Parkinson One to One and Radio 4′s Desert Island Discs.
In a statement announcing his death, his family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.
“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”