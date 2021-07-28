Michelle Obama Leads Support For Simone Biles Over Decision To Prioritise Her Mental Health At Olympics

Michelle Obama has led support for US gymnast Simone Biles after she pulled out of the women’s team final at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health reasons. The athlete stepped back from the competition after the US team’s first rotation on vault on Tuesday, and has since decided to withdraw from Thursday’s women’s all-around final. In an interview with reporters after Team USA took home the silver medal, Simone said: “Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and well-being. “We have to protect our body and our mind,” she added. “It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head.”

LOIC VENANCE via Getty Images USA's Simone Biles waits for the final results of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The former First Lady was among those to show their support for Simone online, tweeting: “Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA!”

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021

BBC Sports presenter Gary Lineker also tweeted on Wednesday: “As a former sportsperson that was fortunate enough to not suffer with mental health issues, it’s hard to comprehend what it must be like for those that do. “For those that have never participated in elite level sport, it must be even harder to understand… you’d have thought.”

As a former sportsperson that was fortunate enough to not suffer with mental health issues, it’s hard to comprehend what it must be like for those that do. For those that have never participated in elite level sport, it must be even harder to understand… you’d have thought. 🤔 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 28, 2021

There were many others who voiced their support of Simone on Twitter...

Don’t know about you but I think @Simone_Biles just empowered everyone to put their mental well-being above everything else. WHAT A QUEEN. GOAT in more ways than one. ♥️ — Danusia Francis (@danusiafrancis) July 27, 2021

There are types of people in this world: those who have sympathy for #SimoneBiles and a bunch of fucking assholes. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 28, 2021

. @Simone_Biles you’ve pushed boundaries time and time again. Rest up & take time pic.twitter.com/ktAmF0UmAc — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) July 28, 2021

We need to talk about how female athletes are treated in sport. Simone Biles, arguably the best gymnast of all time pulling out of an event because she recognised she wasn’t able to compete. If she’d hurt herself physically you KNOW the narrative would be different. — Alice (@Aliceliveing_) July 28, 2021

Recently I interviewed the psychologist father of a high profile sports person, and it turned out the mental anguish this person suffered, as well as obviously being horrific in itself, directly manifested itself in injury.



Basically: support #SimoneBiles



Don't be a clown. — Richie Driss (@RichieDriss) July 28, 2021

Recent mental health statements by @naomiosaka and now @Simone_Biles are important for the continuing uphill fight to get parity between physical and mental health. Only by changing attitudes will we change the minds of policy makers and health systems around the world. 1/4 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 28, 2021