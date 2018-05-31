Mick Jagger has earned himself the title of the best dorky dad commenter on Instagram.

The 75-year-old has been spotted leaving cringe-worthy but hilarious comments on his 19-year-old son’s Instagram photos. Twitter user Patrick Rodgers brought the comments to our attention, and it’s bringing so much joy to our lives. Rodgers’ tweet has had more than 80,000 likes and 16,000 retweets.