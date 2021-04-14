Mick Jagger Nails The Problem With Anti-Vaxxers: 'Rational Thought Doesn't Work'

Rock legend Mick Jagger dropped a surprise new single with Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters fame on Tuesday, that rips into conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers.

In Eazy Sleazy, the Rolling Stones frontman is heard belting out:

Shooting the vaccine

Bill Gates is in my bloodstream

It’s mind control

The Earth is flat and cold

It’s never warming up

The Arctic’s turned to slush

The second coming’s late

There’s aliens in the deep state

Jagger told Rolling Stone magazine that the verse was “a piss-take on conspiracy theories” and lit into anti-vaxxers as “irrational”.

“Of course, there’s no point in speaking to people about it. They don’t get it,” he said. “They got what they believe in and they believe in that. And it doesn’t matter what you say, they’re gonna believe in it. And rational thought doesn’t work.”

The rocker also noted that he himself was vaccinated.

Meanwhile, over on his YouTube page, Jagger said that he hopes the new song delivers some “much-needed optimism” while waiting for an end to the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He also shared that Dave Grohl plays guitar, drums and bass on the track, which you can listen to below: