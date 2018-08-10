NEWS

Midlands Warned As Moorland Fire Spreads

A moorland fire that started midday Thursday has worsened due to weather conditions. The Staffordshire service has urged residents to keep their doors and windows closed as smoke fills the area. One man has been hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

More Videos

Pussy Riot Member Blocked From Travelling To The
Pussy Riot Member Blocked From Travelling To The
Girl Dies In North Yorkshire Cliff Collapse
Girl Dies In North Yorkshire Cliff Collapse
Protesters And Police Clash After Abortion Law
Protesters And Police Clash After Abortion Law
First Muslim Woman Set To Join US Congress
First Muslim Woman Set To Join US Congress
Senior Tories Speak Out Against Johnson
Senior Tories Speak Out Against Johnson

Conversations