NEWS Midlands Warned As Moorland Fire Spreads A moorland fire that started midday Thursday has worsened due to weather conditions. The Staffordshire service has urged residents to keep their doors and windows closed as smoke fills the area. One man has been hospitalised for smoke inhalation. More Videos Pussy Riot Member Blocked From Travelling To The Girl Dies In North Yorkshire Cliff Collapse Protesters And Police Clash After Abortion Law First Muslim Woman Set To Join US Congress Senior Tories Speak Out Against Johnson