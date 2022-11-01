Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead Outside Bowling Alley In Houston, Aged 28

Takeoff performing live earlier this week Erika Goldring via Getty Images

Migos rapper Takeoff has been shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston at the age of 28, a representative has confirmed.

Takeoff, whose legal name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

Police responded shortly after 2.30am to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside the bowling alley, which is on the third floor.

Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles. No arrests have been announced.

(L-R) Migos members Offset, Quavo and Takeoff pictured together last year Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

The Grammy-nominated group first broke through with the massive hit Versace in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.

Migos have had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including their multi-week number one Bad And Boujee featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

They put out a trilogy of albums called Culture, Culture II and Culture III, with the first two albums hitting top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In 2018, they earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award for their streaming success with multi-platinum songs like Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj), Stir Fry and Walk It Talk It.

They also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show Atlanta.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album Only Built For Infinity Links last month.

