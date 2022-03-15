Mike Mora, the photographer and husband of singer Kelis, has died at the age of 37.

In October last year, Mike shared that he had been diagnosed with stage-four stomach cancer, with Kelis’ management confirming the news of his death on Monday night.

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” her representative said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Mike and Kelis tied the knot in 2014, with the pair moving to a remote farm outside of Los Angeles in 2020, which they managed together.

The couple had two children together, a six-year-old son and a daughter who was born in September 2020. Kelis is also a mum to a 12-year-old son, whose father is the singer’s ex-husband, Nas.

Mike previously opened up about his diagnosis last year, revealing that in September 2020, around the time his daughter was born, he’d been told by doctors he had 18 months to live.

“Life is full of the most unexpected situations,” he wrote in October 2021. “I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with three kiddos, and a wife that loves me.

“I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this – a life-altering disease full of questions and doubt – maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.

“You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Shit can be over just like that!”

Fellow photographer Brian Bowen Smith was among those to pay tribute to Mike, remembering him as the “sweetest guy I ever met”.

“Saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Mike passing away last night,” Brian said.

“Working with you was such a pleasure. I loved all of your questions and your passion for your family and photography. Reminds me of me. Sending love to his wife and family.”

Music producer Dallas Austin also wrote: “All I can say is that we LOVE YOU DEARLY Mikey.”