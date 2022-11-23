Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is “the most dangerous person in the world,” prompting disbelief from the union chief.

“I tell the story often — I get asked, ‘Who’s the most dangerous person in the world? Is it Chairman Kim, is it Xi Jinping?’ The most dangerous person in the world is Randi Weingarten,” Pompeo told Semafor.

Advertisement

Pompeo, who served in President Donald Trump’s cabinet, could have said his insurrection-fomenting ex-boss was the most dangerous. He’s been criticising Trump as he ponders a challenge to him and others in the GOP for a presidential run. Or perhaps he could have said Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has led to thousands dying and a spike in global tension.

But nooooo... Pompeo went after an educator.

“It’s not a close call,” he said. “If you ask, ‘Who’s the most likely to take this republic down?’ It would be the teacher’s unions, and the filth that they’re teaching our kids, and the fact that they don’t know math and reading or writing.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on November 18, 2022. WADE VANDERVORT via Getty Images

Weingarten pushed back hard on Twitter. “I know that Mike Pompeo is running for president, and frankly, I don’t know whether to characterize his characterization ... as ridiculous or dangerous,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Weingarten accused Pompeo of defending “the Middle East’s tyrants,” “undermining Ukraine,” and kowtowing to Trump instead of “fighting 4 freedom.”

“So Mike, let me make it easy for you,” Weingarten continued in her Twitter thread. “We fight for freedom, democracy, and an economy that works for all. We fight for what kids & communities need. Strong public schools that are safe and welcoming, where kids learn how to think & work with others. That’s the American Dream!”

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten speaks at a union event in Washington D.C. in June. Alex Wong via Getty Images

Like many of his potential Republican rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Pompeo appears to be casting himself as a soldier in the so-called “anti-woke” culture wars.

Dozens of states have sought to restrict the teaching of critical race theory, which explores the ramifications of racism in America, according to Education Week.

Advertisement