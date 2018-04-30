Miley Cyrus has retracted her 10-year-old apology for a controversial photo-shoot she took part in when she was a teenager, in which it appeared that she had posed topless.

Back in 2008, when Miley was still just 15, the then -‘Hannah Montana’ actress posed in a controversial shoot for Vanity Fair magazine, with celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz.

In one of the pictures, she posed with her bare back exposed, and her front covered by a bedsheet, creating the image she was topless, which came under heavy criticism at the time.