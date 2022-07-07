Millie Bobby Brown: Kill 'Em Off!“Stranger Things” creators Matt & Ross Duffer responded to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism that they need to be more ruthless in killing off the show’s cast.By HuffPost VideoMicrobioVideos For YouBBC News Presenter Caught Scrolling On Phone With Feet UpTucker Blames Shootings On Weed And WomenNew Footage Of ‘Unremorseful’ Rioter Miriam Margolyes Swears On This MorningHelen Skelton's Dog Causes 'Chaos' During Lorraine InterviewWatch A ‘Sexy Farmer’ Push His Way Into The Capitol On Jan. 6Howard Stern’s Presidential Aspirations Biden: 'Exception' To Filibuster For Roe Rights